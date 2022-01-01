Kentucky governor declares state of emergency amid severe weather

K entucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday as severe weather caused more damage after tornadoes devastated the state last month.

The governor warned the Bluegrass State could see severe damage at the start of 2022, with 2-5 inches of rain expected just weeks after the state was hit by tornadoes that claimed dozens of lives across six states in mid-December.



"It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky," Beshear said in a statement . "Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events."

AT LEAST 70 DEAD AS STORMS DEVASTATE MIDWEST AND SOUTH

The storms that hit New Year's Day caused flooding and structural damage, and at least one tornado touched down.

Stewart Richey Electrical employees and other utility workers and city crews survey and help clear debris at Thornton Furniture in Bowling Green, Kentucky, after another tornado warning was issued Saturday for Warren and surrounding counties after the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)



“Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south-central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes, and continuous squall lines,” said Michael Dossett, the director of the state's emergency management. “Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off of transportation routes today if at all possible.”

Terry Thornton, the owner of Thornton Furniture in Bowling Green, Kentucky, hugs his employee, Kelly Lester, after surveying the damage to his store as a result of a storm Saturday. Thornton said everyone in the store got into an interior closet when the warnings sounded and no one was injured. (AP Photo/James Kenney)



So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths in the latest spate of storms. Broken trees and damage to power lines and buildings appear to be common .

Those in the affected areas in the western, eastern, and south-central parts of the state should wear protective gear when moving debris, avoid walking in floodwater, and stay away from electrical utility equipment, among other protocols, the governor advised.

