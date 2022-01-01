Jayson Tatum questionable to return Sunday, 3 other Celtics clear health and safety protocols

The Celtics are starting to get players back from health and safety protocols.

Jayson Tatum could make his return from health and safety protocols on Sunday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Fresh off their blowout win over the defending Western Conference champion Suns on Friday, the Celtics received some good news in the health department on Saturday.

Star forward Jayson Tatum is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Magic after missing the last three games due to being in health and safety protocols. While the Celtics put up an impressive performance on Friday, they struggled mightily in their first two games without their leading scorer. The Celtics shot poorly from the field in a 108-103 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday and followed that up by shooting 4-for-42 from 3-point range in a loss to the Clippers.

In addition, guards Aaron Nesmith and Dennis Schroder along with center Bruno Fernando were taken off the injury report and are expected to play Sunday. All three players were placed in health and safety protocols prior to the Christmas Day game against the Bucks and have been out since then.

Center Enes Freedom is the only Celtics player who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. He’s still in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Center Robert Williams was added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday with a right big toe sprain. Williams played a pivotal role in Friday’s win, recording the first triple-double of his career.