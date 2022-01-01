ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum questionable to return Sunday, 3 other Celtics clear health and safety protocols

By Conor Roche
 3 days ago

The Celtics are starting to get players back from health and safety protocols.

Jayson Tatum could make his return from health and safety protocols on Sunday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Fresh off their blowout win over the defending Western Conference champion Suns on Friday, the Celtics received some good news in the health department on Saturday.

Star forward Jayson Tatum is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Magic after missing the last three games due to being in health and safety protocols. While the Celtics put up an impressive performance on Friday, they struggled mightily in their first two games without their leading scorer. The Celtics shot poorly from the field in a 108-103 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday and followed that up by shooting 4-for-42 from 3-point range in a loss to the Clippers.

In addition, guards Aaron Nesmith and Dennis Schroder along with center Bruno Fernando were taken off the injury report and are expected to play Sunday. All three players were placed in health and safety protocols prior to the Christmas Day game against the Bucks and have been out since then.

Center Enes Freedom is the only Celtics player who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. He’s still in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Center Robert Williams was added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday with a right big toe sprain. Williams played a pivotal role in Friday’s win, recording the first triple-double of his career.

Jaylen Brown dominates, scores 50: 5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Magic

"The growth with JB is very real." Here are the takeaways as the Celtics put together an impressive rally late against the Magic to claim a 116-111 overtime win, led by a career-high 50 points from Jaylen Brown. 1. On Friday, after helping the Celtics beat the Suns without Jayson...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum, Rob Williams out for Sunday’s game against Magic, Dennis Schröder back in

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum will miss his fourth-straight game, though he’s nearing his return. Tatum was questionable on the injury report because of reconditioning after he was in health and safety protocols. Boston coach Ime Udoka confirmed pregame Tatum was a game-time decision, and after getting some work done, Tatum will be out for the 6 p.m. Sunday game against the Magic.
NBA
FanSided

Celtics news & notes: Jabari Parker underrated; Jayson Tatum on the mend

Is it time for the Boston Celtics to give veteran forward Jabari Parker some more minutes on the court?. According to a recent article by Bleacher Report, the sub .500 Celtics have an asset in Parker sitting right at the end of the bench. Yes, B/R believes the player who was drafted as the second overall pick in the NBA back in 2014 can give the C’s a boost.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (conditioning) out again for Celtics on Sunday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. There was hope that Tatum could return to the court to close out the week, but it seems as though his conditioning isn't quite ready for a full game. Expect Grant Williams to remain in the starting five.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
Boston, MA
