RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Beginning next week, the West Contra Costa Unified School District will require all staff members to wear a medical-grade KN-95 mask while at school sites. The new requirement comes as COVID cases are surging in the Bay Area and the state as well as throughout the country. The announcement from WCCUSD comes days after district staffers and volunteers Sunday distributed 15,000 COVID-19 test kits to families to enable more students to return to school Monday. “Everyone on our school sites deserves to feel safe and informed about COVID-19 and we are always prepared to adapt our safety measures...

RICHMOND, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO