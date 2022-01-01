ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC squatters driving neighbors nuts with ‘very loud’ sex, suit says

By Kathianne Boniello
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mL3xc_0dafVbA700
Neighbors at a Chelsea building say they have been disturbed by extremely loud noise from tenants Andrew Brokman and Joseph Cignarale. Helayne Seidman for NY Post

A pair of alleged squatters have soured life for neighbors in a Chelsea building with “very loud” sex and wall-shaking arguments, a lawsuit alleges.

Longtime city employee Andrew Brokman, 32, and Joseph Cignarale, 28, have brought “rampant drug use, fighting, screaming, and overall nuisance” to 216 Seventh Ave., where they’ve failed to pay any rent for more than a year, legal papers claim.

Cignarale began legally subletting the one-bedroom pad in September 2020, after the tenant of record, David Marshall, lost his job as a yoga instructor and decamped down South during the city’s pandemic lockdowns, Marshall told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGRpi_0dafVbA700
Aside from loud sex, Brokman and Cignarale are accused of threatening the building superintendent.

Brokman quickly moved in, and by Halloween 2020, trouble started, when “noxious smoke” started pouring from the pair’s third floor apartment, court records show.

Residents have since complained about “fighting, yelling, walls shaking” and “very loud sounds of sexual intercourse” coming from the unit, according to Manhattan Housing Court papers.

One neighbor was so frustrated by the music booming from the pad in April, she was “brought to tears” when reporting it to 311, Marshall claims in court papers.

The pair have left garbage in common areas, threatened the building superintendent, and conflicts between the two have forced neighbors to call the NYPD 13 times, according to the litigation. Cignarale was arrested for assault in December 2020, the NYPD said, though the outcome of the case is unclear.

A distraught Marshall wants to spare his neighbors from the drama.

“I was scrambling. I needed to find a tenant. I felt desperate. I didn’t run background checks on them, I didn’t do my due diligence,” he said. “I feel responsible. I want to clean this mess up.”

Brokman vehemently denied the allegations, insisting he never lived in the apartment.

“This is all defamatory and will all get thrown out in regards to me,” said Brokman, who claimed he and Cignarale were just friends.

Brokman’s most recent Big Apple government gig was with the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, where he earned $67,000 a year as a business promotion coordinator. The department said he’s no longer employed there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcjAM_0dafVbA700
Andrew Brokman denies all the charges, claiming he never even lived in the apartment.

Cignarale said Marshall overcharged him on rent, calling the accusations “exaggerated,” though he admits “there were times I had a guest, and there was fighting. It could have been any Grindr hookup.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Squatters#The Post#Manhattan Housing Court
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy