Winter weather will impact Michiana through the overnight

Clouds will increase this evening across Michiana, with the wind starting to become noticeable as well. Temperatures will be steady in the lower 30s overnight under cloudy skies. The first real blast of Winter 2022 arrives Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop quickly through the 30s and 20s before settling into the middle teens by the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will be below zero by the drive home Wednesday. Wednesday will be windy all across Michiana, with gusts above 40 mph possible which could cause some issues with blowing snow, especially near Lake Michigan. On top of these things, we have lake-effect snow to deal with. Light and fluffy snow will mostly impact Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan later Wednesday and Thursday, but some spots across northern Indiana could see some minor accumulations, too. The snow will end Friday morning, setting up a cold start to the weekend with highs only in the teens. Milder temperatures are back for Saturday and part of Sunday, with highs this weekend in the middle 30s and a few rain/snow showers possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO