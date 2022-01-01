ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter weather will impact Michiana through the overnight

By John Hammersmith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered snow showers are ongoing throughout Michiana, and will remain with us through the evening and overnight. Snow showers will be heavy at times, which will greatly reduce visibilities. Stay off the roadways tonight, if travel isn’t...

