ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Azore scores 24 to lead Texas-Arlington past Troy 62-57

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) David Azore had 24 points as Texas-Arlington edged past Troy 62-57 on Saturday. The Mavericks scored the game's final 10 points, including seven...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Arlington, TX
College Basketball
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
Basketball
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Arlington, TX
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Arlington#Ap#Mavericks#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#Associated Press
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Trey Burke: Clears COVID-19 protocols, still out

Burke (COVID-19) has cleared the league's health and safety protocols but remains out Monday against Denver due to conditioning, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. Burke will understandably need some time to get back into game shape after spending the last week and a half in COVID-19 protocols. His next chance at a return will arrive Wednesday against Golden State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy