Missing-Endangered 82-Year-Old Lutz Woman Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The missing 82-year-old Lutz woman, Nancy Carpenter, has been located safe.

Earlier, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Nancy Carpenter, a missing/endangered 82-year-old. Carpenter is 5’2″, approx. 130 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, Carpenter was last seen on Jan. 1 around noon, walking in the area of Silkbay Ct., Lutz, wearing a light-colored t-shirt and light pink capris and was possibly barefoot.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon