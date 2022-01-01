ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Missing-Endangered 82-Year-Old Lutz Woman Found Safe

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The missing 82-year-old Lutz woman, Nancy Carpenter, has been located safe.

Earlier, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Nancy Carpenter, a missing/endangered 82-year-old. Carpenter is 5’2″, approx. 130 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, Carpenter was last seen on Jan. 1 around noon, walking in the area of Silkbay Ct., Lutz, wearing a light-colored t-shirt and light pink capris and was possibly barefoot.

