Cleveland, OH

Police: Man dies after shots fired into Cleveland home

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly killed from shots fired into a Cleveland home on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a residence at the 12200 block of Rexford Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Friday, reportedly finding a man who had been shot in the chest in the dining room.

The 43-year-old man, who has been identified as Roger Wiley, was reported dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

Police said so far their investigation shows the man was inside the home when an unknown suspect fired a gun from the street. A small child was reportedly also inside at the time but was not hurt.

Those who have any information regarding the incident are urged to call 216-623-5464, or leave an anonymous tip at 216-25-CRIME for up to $5,000 in a potential cash reward.

Troy Trimble
3d ago

Maybe the new Mayor's civilian oversight board will have some solutions for this. A fellow American in his own house bothering Noone and he is shot dead! A sad shameful way to start a new year. My deepest sympathy to his family.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

