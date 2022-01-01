ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres Blow Two-Goal Lead, Lose in Boston

By Melissa Burgess
diebytheblade.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScore: Sabres 3 | Bruins 4 (OT) Buffalo Sabres Goals: Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch. Boston Bruins Goals: Craig Smith, Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle. Man, was it good to see Skinner and Hinostroza back in the lineup this afternoon. Both players were activated a few short hours prior...

www.diebytheblade.com

diebytheblade.com

Amerks Kick off New Year with Split Weekend

Things haven’t been exactly easy for the AHL’s Rochester Americans lately, as they’ve dealt with COVID protocols impacting their team, their NHL brothers calling up players left and right - and then returning them, postponed games and more. With two games under their belt in 2022, I...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/3 | NHL resumes, Hockey Juniors canceled

So hockey at the NHL level has resumed even though the World Hockey Juniors got scrapped five days into the tournament as COVID continues to do the rounds. The Buffalo Sabres got back to action and are slowly starting to look like a competitive team even as they get some players back from injury and COVID protocols.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

McGee, the Sabres have three first-round picks in 2022. Book It!

As this site's resident draft expert, my advice to you is sharpen your prospect pencil. There's work to do. As I write this, Florida and Vegas are a combined 43-19-5. The Panthers and Golden Knights won't be finishing among the (un)lucky lottery pick winners this season, so it's just about dead certain Buffalo will pick three times on July 7.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

You Win Some, You Lose Some in COVID Protocols

With the way things are going these days, everything is in a state of flux. That includes NHL schedules, and of course, NHL rosters. The Buffalo Sabres certainly know this, as they’ve experienced over the last few days... and weeks, if we’re being honest. The Sabres recently got...
NHL
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Oskari Laaksonen
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Brandon Biro
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Person
Don Granato
diebytheblade.com

With Peyton Krebs, The Future is Bright

In recent days, the Buffalo Sabres and their fans have gotten a quick glimpse into the potential future. It all started with a beautiful pass from Peyton Krebs to Alex Tuch, which led to Tuch’s first goal as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Looking at this goal, it...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL

