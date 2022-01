A member of staff at National Hockey League club the Vancouver Canucks has thanked a fan for saving his life after she spotted a mole on his neck.Nadia Popovici was in the stands behind Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton on October 23 last year to watch the Vancouver team play the Seattle Kraken.The fan, who is preparing to study at medical school, noticed a mole on the back of Mr Hamilton’s neck and alerted him to it by writing a message on her phone and pressing it against the glass that separates supporters and team members.The internet community...

