The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Newcastle appear to be closing in on their first signing of the window after reportedly agreeing a fee with Atletico Madrid for England international right-back Kieran Trippier. The former Tottenham full-back, who joined the Spanish club in 2019, has been keen to move back to England ever since coming close to joining Manchester United last summer. The BBC report that Newcastle have had a bid of £12 million, plus add-ons, accepted for the 31-year-old in what would be club’s first signing under their new...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO