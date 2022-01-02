Over 85,000 Positive COVID Cases Reported Across New York State
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers in New York continue to break records.
More than 85,000 people tested positive across the state Friday, and the positivity rate remains at 22%.
Experts say the Omicron variant is exploding at unprecedented speed, and they expect that to continue through January.
