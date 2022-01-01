Virginia Beach seeks pictures, videos from residents to tell story of city in honor of 60th anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday, January 1, marked the City of Virginia Beach's 59th anniversary.

Virginia Beach was formed into a city on Jan. 1, 1963, when Princess Anne County and the Virginia Beach resort area merged.

The city now wants to hear from residents and employees. They ask if anyone has pictures or videos they'd like to share that capture the early days of Virginia Beach or proud reflections of what makes this city home.

In honor of the city's 60th anniversary in 2023, the city is putting together a collection of documentary shorts that tell the story of Virginia Beach—then through now—called Nostalgic VB.

City officials say they will highlight moments and memories to lead up to the 60th anniversary through videos, blog articles, social media content and more.

City employees and residents are invited to share their Virginia Beach history by submitting digital pictures or home video clips here . Any content that is featured will be credited to its contributor.

