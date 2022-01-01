ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State adds new fan vaccination policy for home sports events

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State will now require spectators ages 12 and older who attend indoor events to show their vaccination card or have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

This new rule will go into effect immediately and will apply to all indoor sporting events, including basketball. hockey, wrestling and gymnastics. The current mask requirement will remain in place as well.

Click on the tweet below to read the full story from Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press:

IN THIS ARTICLE
