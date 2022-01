SAN DIEGO — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug- impaired drivers in San Diego County and statewide will begin Friday. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Sunday night, where the CHP says they're not only targeting those driving under the influence.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO