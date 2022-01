A hockey fan is getting praise after encouraging an NHL team staff member to get a suspicious-looking mole on his neck checked out for cancer. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old volunteer nursing assistant, was at a hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on October 23 when she noticed an unusual mole on the neck of 47-year-old Brian Hamilton, an assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. According to The New York Times, the mole was about two centimeters, irregularly shaped, and red-brown in color, which are possible signs of skin cancer—signs she learned about during her volunteering. "I saw his [mole], and I was like, 'Wow, that is a picture perfect example of what a melanoma looks like,'" she said this past weekend as she was reflecting back on the situation, per the Associated Press (AP).

