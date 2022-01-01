ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Viral Clip Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyrIW_0dafPPah00

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were seen getting shots up on Thursday. The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets had their game postponed by the NBA.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors were scheduled to take on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening, but the game was postponed by the NBA due to the Nuggets not having enough players (see tweet below).

However, there was still the incredible sight of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry getting shots up together on the court in Denver.

The clip, which is going viral wit over one million views, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

The Warriors have not had Thompson for each of the last two seasons due to injuries, and they have missed the postseason in both of those seasons.

This season they are 27-7 in 34 games, and are one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s Net Worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 11-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MarketRealist

Under Armour’s First NFT Release Sells Out in a Minute

Three months ago, NBA mega star Steph Curry was new to cryptocurrency and went to Twitter to ask for advice. Now, the basketball player has partnered with Under Armour for his second NFT drop. The NFT allows holders to use them in the metaverse. Under Armour has its own metaverse wearable sneakers before Nike and Adidas. Even though the collection sold out, there's still a way to purchase the Under Armour and Steph Curry collectibles.
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

Under Armour Releases Stephen Curry Metaverse Sneakers

Famous NBA player Stephen Curry partnered with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to drop 2,974 pairs of futuristic-looking sneaker NFTs that can be worn in the metaverse. The NFTs are a digital replica featuring special effects of the original basketball star’s sneakers that he wore when he broke the NBA record for 3-pointers. They feature 5 unique versions and cost $333 each in the Genesis Curry Flow. Every pair of sneakers was immediately sold out on the 22nd of December, yet a secondary sale may take place on OpenSea.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
NBC Sports

Klay gets loud cheers from Dub Nation, warms up with Steph

Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors' lineup reportedly could happen in six days, but on Monday, he was back warming up with the team for the first time prior to their game against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. In previous weeks, Thompson has done his work...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Denver Nuggets#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
CBS San Francisco

Report: Sources Say Klay Thompson To Play With Warriors Against Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, according to ESPN. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon that the team expected to make a decision about Thompson once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn)...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
ESPN

Jordan Poole scores 32 points off bench, Warriors beat Heat

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Jordan Poole spent a quarantine period in Boston doing jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers and anything else he could to keep his conditioning up while stuck in a hotel room. Poole scored 32 points in his new reserve role, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay ruled out for Warriors' Monday home game vs. Heat

Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors is inching closer, but it won't happen against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. Thompson is listed as out on the 4:30 p.m. PT injury report released by the NBA for right Achilles injury management, meaning his long-awaited first game in over 30 months will have to wait until at least next Sunday when the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
837
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy