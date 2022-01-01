ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Moyes ‘thrilled’ with West Ham’s progress

By PA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moyes has challenged West Ham to keep striving for more after they...

CityXtra

Arsenal Could Face FA Action Following Man City Incident

Manchester City’s 1-2 win against Arsenal made for a brilliant advertisement for the Premier League being the most box-office league in the world. While Bukayo Saka fired a dominant Gunners side into the lead in the first half, a Riyad Mahrez penalty, followed by a Gabriel Magalhaes sending off, and a dramatic late winner by Rodri meant that Manchester City extended their winning streak to 11 league games in a row.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafael Benitez tells Everton critics it’s ‘not the time to point fingers’

Everton manager Rafael Benitez blamed more errors for their 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton but insisted it was not the time “to point fingers”.Brighton were 2-0 up in 21 minutes through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Dan Burn and, while Everton academy graduate Anthony Gordon scored his first goals for the club, Mac Allister’s second sandwiched between them was enough for the visitors.To compound matters, Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty at 2-0 in his first appearance since August.Everton have won just once in the last 12 matches and are not helping themselves as they have conceded the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kickstart January rebuild

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea and Liverpool do everything but win in Premier League thriller

A classic game for neutral fans, but also Manchester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool put everything into this pulsating 2-2 draw, to the point the intensity just had to trail off, and it might mean the title race does too. It all means that City are 10 points clear of Chelsea with the same number of games played, and 11 of Liverpool with one more.The truth was that necessity was the mother of intensity in this case, as both teams played like they knew they absolutely had to win. They only ended up hurting each other, while entertaining everyone else.It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from fixture tonight

Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham have more Covid-19 concerns ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final at Chelsea

Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw two games called off, but boss Antonio Conte says there are now another couple of potential issues in the camp.They are waiting for results of PCR tests while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the European champions.“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luke Shaw says Manchester United were not ‘together’ in Wolves defeat

Luke Shaw admitted that he did not feel that Manchester United were “all there together” during their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick suffered the first defeat since his appointment when Joao Mourinho’s late winner earned the visitors three deserved points.United were second-best for long spells and could have lost by a heavier scoreline, had Wolves converted several chances during a dominant first half performance.When Shaw was asked whether United’s defeat was down to them adjusting to Rangnick’s style of play, he said: “I don’t know, I’m not sure you can put it down to that.“Us...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Romelu Lukaku confirms Manchester City interest, with the Belgian striker eyeing an exit in the next few weeks

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed interest from Manchester City in his services, with the Blues still reeling from his explosive interview. Lukaku has sent shockwaves around football following an interview with Sky Italia in which he confirmed he was unhappy at Chelsea and his reluctance to leave Inter Milan after winning the Scudetto last season. In the interview, Lukaku confirmed that Man City had approached him – but not only was he was too happy in Serie A to leave, he was still scarred from playing for Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Patrick Vieira wants Michael Olise to stake claim for starting spot

Patrick Vieira has revealed Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise is set for more minutes during the second half of the season. The 20-year-old has been carefully managed since a summer switch from Reading, where his displays earned him the 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship Young Player of the Season award.
PREMIER LEAGUE

