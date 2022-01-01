David Moyes ‘thrilled’ with West Ham’s progress

A classic game for neutral fans, but also Manchester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool put everything into this pulsating 2-2 draw, to the point the intensity just had to trail off, and it might mean the title race does too. It all means that City are 10 points clear of Chelsea with the same number of games played, and 11 of Liverpool with one more.The truth was that necessity was the mother of intensity in this case, as both teams played like they knew they absolutely had to win. They only ended up hurting each other, while entertaining everyone else.It...
