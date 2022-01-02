'Practice mindfulness' - Stony Brook doctors give tips on how to take care of mental health in 2022

Getting in shape seems to be a popular New Year’s resolution, but just as important as physical health - is mental health.

Experts say it's best for people to set smaller goals in the new year instead of large, sweeping resolutions.

"So for example, if your goal is to lose a lot of weight, mentally prepare to do that slowly over months to even a year so that you can measure your success and set yourself up for success rather than being disappointed if you don't meet your marks right away," says Dr. Michelle Bloom, with Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Experts say taking care of the body will go a long way in improving one's mental health, which is important - especially now that we're entering year three of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Practice mindfulness and relaxation strategies to help slow down our minds and be more present in the moment and really enjoy life and do things that are important to us," says Dr. Adam Gonzalez, with Stony Brook Medicine.

For more tips on how to cope with stress during the pandemic, click here .