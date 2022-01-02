Surge in COVID-19 cases prompts cancellations, return to virtual learning

New cases of COVID-19 for a single day have reached a state record high in New Jersey.

State health officials reported 28,635 new cases of the virus – the single highest one-day amount since the pandemic began. There are also more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a number higher than all of last winter.

As cases of the virus surge in the state, there have been many event cancellations and some schools have returned to virtual learning.

RELATED: Long lines form outside new federal COVID-19 testing site opens in East Orange

The Outpost in the Burbs venue in Montclair postponed its Light of Day Winterfest because of the virus. The town recently reintroduced its indoor mask mandate.

Montclair High School students will also have the option for remote learning or the first 10 days after winter break.

Other school districts in Essex County have gone for different routes. Newark will have remote learning, beginning on Jan. 3. East Orange will remain virtual until at least Jan. 18.