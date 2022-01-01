Woman Murders Mom's Fiance Who 'Laid His Hands On Her' During NYE Fight In Philly Suburbs

A Philadelphia woman is wanted for killing her mom's 49-year-old fiance during a fight on New Year's Eve in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Samiyah Williams, 24, shot Adronne Reaves in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion just before 10 p.m. at the Delwyn Apartments, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Reaves is engaged to Wlliams' mom, who called her daughter and her mom earlier in the night saying Reaves "laid his hands on her," Steele said alongside Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath.

Officers responding to the Asaphs Road apartment complex found Reaves dead with a gunshot wound to the head. When the murder scene was processed, a single 9mm Luger cartridge case was found.

During the investigation, one of the responding Lower Merion officers had been called to the Delwyn Apartments parking lot around 8:30 p.m. that night for a domestic dispute involving Reaves and his fiancé, Joi Furman. The two told the officer that the dispute was verbal, and they agreed to separate for the night.

Reaves had called his daughter to pick him up after the incident by the nearby Lord & Taylor store. They then returned to the parking lot of the apartment complex to look for his misplaced keys, where they encountered his fiance, Joi Furman and her mother, Florence Furman, who had responded to the location after the domestic dispute.

Lobby surveillance video shows all of the women and Reaves walking through the lobby of the apartment building when Reaves collapses to the floor. Seconds later, a thin person dressed in black with a dark hood leaves the lobby and leaves the area.

That person was later identified as Williams, the daughter of Joi Furman. Willliams lives with her grandmother and responded with her to the apartment building after Joi Furman called them earlier, saying Reaves “laid hands on her.”

Detectives found that Williams owns a 9 mm semi-automatic Walther handgun and has a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm in Philadelphia. Williams’ height and build are the same as the person seen in the surveillance video.

Williams is wanted on charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. She has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five feet tall, and weighs approximately 127 pounds. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees Williams, do not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

