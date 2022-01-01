ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Woman Murders Mom's Fiance Who 'Laid His Hands On Her' During NYE Fight In Philly Suburbs

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpAhY_0dafNXIP00

A Philadelphia woman is wanted for killing her mom's 49-year-old fiance during a fight on New Year's Eve in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Samiyah Williams, 24, shot Adronne Reaves in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion just before 10 p.m. at the Delwyn Apartments, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Reaves is engaged to Wlliams' mom, who called her daughter and her mom earlier in the night saying Reaves "laid his hands on her," Steele said alongside Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath.

Officers responding to the Asaphs Road apartment complex found Reaves dead with a gunshot wound to the head. When the murder scene was processed, a single 9mm Luger cartridge case was found.

During the investigation, one of the responding Lower Merion officers had been called to the Delwyn Apartments parking lot around 8:30 p.m. that night for a domestic dispute involving Reaves and his fiancé, Joi Furman. The two told the officer that the dispute was verbal, and they agreed to separate for the night.

Reaves had called his daughter to pick him up after the incident by the nearby Lord & Taylor store. They then returned to the parking lot of the apartment complex to look for his misplaced keys, where they encountered his fiance, Joi Furman and her mother, Florence Furman, who had responded to the location after the domestic dispute.

Lobby surveillance video shows all of the women and Reaves walking through the lobby of the apartment building when Reaves collapses to the floor. Seconds later, a thin person dressed in black with a dark hood leaves the lobby and leaves the area.

That person was later identified as Williams, the daughter of Joi Furman. Willliams lives with her grandmother and responded with her to the apartment building after Joi Furman called them earlier, saying Reaves “laid hands on her.”

Detectives found that Williams owns a 9 mm semi-automatic Walther handgun and has a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm in Philadelphia. Williams’ height and build are the same as the person seen in the surveillance video.

Williams is wanted on charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. She has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five feet tall, and weighs approximately 127 pounds. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees Williams, do not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 110

Laverne Knowles Matteo
3d ago

so sad for everyone he should not put his hand in her and she should not kill him no one win in this ! he was wrong and she was wrong lll

Reply(19)
31
J - Z
3d ago

the daughter should be locked up IMMEDIATELY! She came there with a deadly weapon, so she wanted to harm or kill someone .The surveillance video doesn't show any altercation.

Reply(1)
10
MBriggz
2d ago

Ohhh boy this one is going to ruffle alot of feathers.... I am not for violence...just not.. I'm the person who can live life saying they have only ever disrespected an elder...1 time. believe it or not ..that's fine. but when it comes to my mom... all bets are off... and that one time I disrespected an adult was over a man putting his hands on my mom... I lost it... obviously didn't kill him..or try to... but I definitely blacked out..if you will... so I feel for wanting to protect your mama, but my goodness...this wasn't the way bc now the mom loses two people... and that protection she felt she provided for her mom....well she can't do anything behind bars! so sad

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Man Arrested For 'Ghost Gun': Police

Police in Silver Spring arrested a man for possessing a Privately Made Firearm, commonly referred to as a "Ghost Gun." The arrest happened on Jan. 2, at around 9:00 p.m. when Montgomery County Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle. After stopping the car officers made contact with the driver, 24-year-old Allan Sesay and the passenger, 32-year-old Ahmed Conteh.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bala Cynwyd, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Had Child Feign Symptoms So Severe They Required Surgery: Police

A central Pennsylvania caregiver has been accused of making a child so ill they required surgery in a possible case of Munchausen's by Proxy, according to a release by police. Christine Marie Maxwell, 48, of the 900 block of Maplewood Lane, Enola, allegedly "fabricated symptoms and illnesses (in a child) which required the juvenile to undergo many medical procedures and tests that were unnecessary," as stated in a release by East Pennsboro Township police on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Services Scheduled For Paterson Man Shot, Killed By Detective

Services are scheduled this coming Saturday for a Paterson man who was shot and killed last week in a confrontation with city police detectives. Witnesses insist that Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight, 25, was gunned down in cold blood last Wednesday night after detectives chased him down an alley in a mixed-use neighborhood of multi-family homes and businesses near the Passaic River.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Report Of Attempted Child Luring In Teaneck Turns Out To Be Something Else

UPDATE: What was at first reported as an attempted child luring in Teaneck turned out to be an innocent incident, authorities said. A “keen-eyed caller” reported hearing a conversation last week between the youngster and “occupants of a slow-moving vehicle that was driving next to the child” that triggered fears of a possible abduction, Teaneck Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said Tuesday.
TEANECK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suburbs#Fiance#Crime#Lord Taylor
Daily Voice

Video Shows Suspect Burglarizing Warren County Bagel Shop

Police in Warren County have released video footage of the suspect in an update to last week’s bagel shop burglary. The suspect broke into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown through the drive-thru window and fled after stealing two cash registers and an unknown amount of money around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, DailyVoice.com reported.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Falls Township Road Rage Shooting: Police

Police in Falls Township are on the hunt for a gunman who fired shots at a vehicle during what they are calling a road rage incident Monday morning. It all started around 5:55 a.m. on East Bound 295, west of Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township, and continued onto North Bound Route 1 into Falls Township when the driver of a red 2021 Kia K5 opened fire on another driver, local police said.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Stabbed In Neck At Central PA Hotel: Police

A woman was stabbed in the neck and arm at a central Pennsylvania hotel, according to police. West Shore Area Regional police were called to a reported stabbing at the Rodeway Inn at 860 North Front Street, Wormleysburg on Dec. 17 around 11:45 p.m., according to a release by police on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Warren County Woman Accused Of Selling Ecstasy: Police

A Warren County woman accused of selling ecstasy was arrested following a two-week investigation, authorities said. Elizabeth B. Racanelli, 19, was arrested Dec. 22, Hackettstown Police said Tuesday. Racanelli, of Mansfield Township, was charged with third-degree distribution of ecstasy, third-degree possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and employing a juvenile...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large Following Suffolk County Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island bank after threatening violence. The incident began to unfold at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at the Citibank branch in East Northport, located at 710 Larkfield Road, said the Suffolk County Police. According to detectives, the man entered...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
188K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy