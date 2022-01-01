ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen’s jersey, cleats from Week 16 added to Pro Football HOF

By Mary Margaret Johnson
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BD1GM_0dafNB7f00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, the Bills topped the Patriots 33-21 to move back into first place in the AFC East. Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked poised in Foxborough, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns the win.

With those three scores, the Bills quarterback became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league. The Bills tweeted on Friday afternoon that Allen’s jersey and cleats from Week 16 are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame where they will be on display in Canton, Ohio.

“We’re a part of someone making history at the QB position, and you can only say that so often about so many things. Those type of players don’t just come around. So we’re definitely smelling the roses and being very grateful that I’m able to see it firsthand and be on these teams,” Harrison Phillips said.

“it’s insane, it’s incredible that he’s sending his jersey and cleats to the hall of fame in year four. At the same time, it’s not surprising. We’ve been with this dude for a long time, this is my third season with him. We’ve seen him make freak All-Star, All-Pro plays every Sunday, so it’s at the point where it’s normal to us, but at the same time it’s just unbelievable,” Dawson Knox said.

Josh Allen is one touchdown pass away from joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks with consecutive seasons with 4000+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs needs just eight catches to set a new NFL record for most catches in a players’ first two seasons with a team. We’ll see if Allen and Diggs can break those records against the Falcons on Sunday.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

AFC Week 16 overreactions: Josh Allen, Bills are only team capable of stopping Chiefs

AFC Week 16 overreactions: Josh Allen, Bills are only team capable of stopping Chiefs. A Senior writer & Editor, James is a postgraduate in biotechnology and has an immense interest in following news developments. Quiet by nature, he is an avid Lacrosse player. He is responsible for handling the office staff writers and providing them with the latest updates happenings in the world. He writes for almost all sections of Editorials 24.
JAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Boston Globe

Bills overcome sloppy play from Josh Allen to beat Falcons, clinch playoff berth

The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth Sunday when Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for Josh Allen’s sloppiness in a 29-15 victory at home over Atlanta that eliminated the Falcons from contention. The AFC East-leading Bills rallied to clinch their third...
NFL
Buffalo News

Jim Kubiak: Why Bills QB Josh Allen's stats are misleading in victory against Falcons

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He recently was named head coach at Hilbert College.
NFL
FanSided

Josh Allen with two rushing touchdowns in Week 17, sets NFL record

Josh Allen is off to a fast start, utilizing his legs, against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. The Buffalo Bills are off to a fast start thanks to Josh Allen and his ability to run. After falling down 2-0 after Marquez Stevenson fumbled a punt return that the Bills recovered in the end zone for a safety, Josh Allen seemingly took the game over, as he has done time and time again recently.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#Pro Football Hof#Patriots#Joshallenqb#Profootballhof#Buffalobills
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy