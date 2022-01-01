ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

New year brings new leaders to positions across the region

By Harrison Grubb
 3 days ago

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It’s a new year, and there are new faces in local government across the Capital Region. New leadership is taking office in several cities and towns across the region after this past November’s election.

Saratoga Springs has a new mayor and an almost completely transformed city council. Democrat Ron Kim won the mayoral election back in November after incumbent Meg Kelly decided not to seek an additional term.

Kim joins three new commissioners, including commissioners of public safety, finance and accounts. Those positions were open after three incumbents elected not to seek re-election.

In Albany County, a new town supervisor is taking the reins in Colonie. Republican Peter Crummey won his race after Democratic incumbent Paula Mahan decided not to seek re-election after serving in the position for 14 years.

And in Columbia County, a new sheriff was sworn-in Saturday morning, “This means everything to me. To have the respect of Columbia County and have them speak up and vote me into the office of Sheriff, is an absolute honor,” said Sheriff Don Krapf.

Krapf defeated Republican incumbent David Bartlett, who had served in the position since 2013. The former deputy is looking forward to continuing his service for the people of Columbia County, while also working to further collaborate with other agencies.

“The one goal that I want to achieve at the end of my four year is just to bring morale back to the Sheriff’s Office, bring the respect and professionalism back to law enforcement here in Columbia County,” the sheriff explained.

Krapf also introduced his undersheriff, Jacqueline Salvatore, who is the first woman and woman of color to serve in the position in the sheriff office’s centuries long history.

“I want more people, more women, more people of color to take advantage of these positions, especially in this current climate of us against them with policing. I fully intend to carry myself in such a manner that people want to be attracted to this line of work,” Salvatore said, saying she’s elated for the opportunity.

While a number of new faces are taking leadership roles across the Capital Region, some familiar officials are staying in office after securing re-election in November, including Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel and Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis.

