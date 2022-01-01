ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

In Broadway’s ‘Trouble in Mind,’ the Past and Present of Theater Collide

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7jD1_0dafMcix00

The narrative has been two-fold since Broadway returned in September , following an unprecedented 18-month shutdown: Broadway is back, but it’s also better.

These sentiments were underscored most visibly by something that had never happened before the 2021 season. The works of eight Black playwrights — alongside a community of predominantly Black directors, casts and crews — were going to be mounted across the nation’s largest theater district.

But tucked within the momentous celebration was an important question: Why hadn’t this happened yet?

While this type of question is frequently asked of the ceiling breakers, director Charles Randolph-Wright points to those who hold the answers — white counterparts and industry leaders who have historically had the power to remove the ceiling altogether for Black playwrights like Trouble in Mind’s Alice Childress.

“Ask them,” the director, writer and actor says. “Because we all did the work. We trained, we jumped through hoops. We did all the things you were supposed to do, and all too often, it did not happen.”

This experience of exclusion is among the many threads that link Randolph-Wright and Childress, two South Carolina-born artists and the creatives behind Roundabout Theater Company’s Broadway production of Trouble in Mind, which runs through Jan. 9 at the American Airlines Theatre.

When she was alive, Childress’ work never made the leap from Off-Broadway, where it debuted more than six decades ago. But the director, who first read the play while in college, says he shared her dream of telling this uncompromising story to a Broadway audience.

Ultimately, it would be not just the dream but Randolph-Wright’s unyielding tenacity — equal to that of the late playwright — that carried him through his 15-year quest to cement her in the Broadway canon and lexicon.

“Someone said that this was a lost classic,” Randolph-Wright recalls. “It wasn’t lost. Lost is when it’s in a drawer and someone doesn’t find it. It’s been there and regional theaters have performed it for years, but it’s never before gotten the acknowledgment of what a Broadway stamp does, what that pedigree does.”

Based on Childress’ own experiences with the theater, the show follows Black actress Wiletta Mayer (played by LaChanze ) as she navigates the production of the anti-lynching play Chaos in Belleville alongside a mixed Black and white ensemble led by a white director. (In real life, Trouble in Mind ‘s cast includes Jessica Frances Dukes, Don Stephenson, Simon Jones, Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, Danielle Campbell and Brandon Micheal Hall alongside LaChanze — a company Randolph-Wright says “truly had the love for each other to be honest” and “brought the best to Alice’s words.”)

On stage, this show-within-a-show is pitched by its fictional white director as some newfangled look at racism in America, guaranteed to open the eyes and hearts of white audiences. But the disparaging treatment of Trouble in Mind’s fictional actors and the offensive representations they’ve been tasked with performing are a series of cuts for LaChanze’s Wiletta that eventually turn into a gaping wound.

No longer willing to settle personally or professionally, the actress demands the show’s Black company members be acknowledged in the creative process, risking her career and the entire show as she calls out the hypocrisy and racism of its white leadership.

“I directed it completely over the top because it is so wrong in how it is performed. The director in the play keeps saying to the actors, ‘I want you to be honest, I want the truth,'” Randolph-Wright says while recalling how he explained his directing approach to one of the actors. “I said, ‘You have to understand. That is his honesty, and that is his truth for Black characters to be so ridiculously stereotypical.'”

That sentiment is particularly striking after learning why Trouble in Mind hasn’t graced a Broadway stage before this fall. After opening on Off-Broadway in 1955, it was expected to debut in 1957. But white male producers asked the playwright, novelist and actress to tone down her story’s commentary about race.

Like her leading woman, Childress refused to censor herself — an act of bravery, notes Randolph-Wright — and so the dream of bringing her story, which deftly tackles racism, sexism, class and privilege in American theater, to Broadway’s stages was deferred. In this way, Trouble in Mind is a mirror for an industry the director says has given certain people “the entitlement and the privilege of saying, ‘I know better than you about who you are.'”

“They refused to put that on stage then, but people still have problems seeing that right now,” Randolph-Wright says. “I think it’s difficult because the people who control a lot of the work, I don’t think they want to put themselves up there on stage that way. So, bravo that Roundabout has placed this world on stage because it’s very accusatory of the whole system and speaks to how we change this system.”

It is all very meta, with no word changed in Childress’ script for its contemporary audience and nuanced helming from a director who says he has never had equity with his white peers. Randolph-Wright is also the first Black director LaChanze has had “in her 35-year career on Broadway in a leading role.”

“An actor was asking a question about the play being over the top, so I had every actor of color that day tell one story about a white director who told them how they should be Black,” Randolph-Wright says. “The youngest Black actor in this company, who has starred on a couple of television series and is in his 20s, even had this happen to him in the past few years.”

Trouble in Mind and this Broadway season, then, is not just a mirror. It’s a moment to splinter the past from the present for artists working at a time when, like the fictional play’s lead, “people have felt, ‘I am not doing this anymore. Some things will have to change.'”

“Who is designing the set of the house, who was putting them in the clothes, who is marketing the show? You may do this Black project, but you walk in the room and everyone who’s presenting this project — none of them look like you,” the director says of what inclusion has historically meant on Broadway. “So what has changed this season is that many people have received opportunities that they never received before.”

In Trouble in Mind , 12 performers and crew made their Broadway debut, including Black female lighting designer Kathy Perkins. She’s “worked all over the world,” including on Childress’ last show, Randolph-Wright says, but “never got her shot on Broadway before this year.” She’s now among less than a handful of Black lighting designers in the history of Broadway.

That shared experience across decades as Black artists “so used to not being seen and heard,” the director says, is why Childress’ work is so fortuitously fitting for Broadway’s current moment of self-reflection. While talks about the play’s Broadway debut with Roundabout had started years before the summer of 2020, it arrives amid a historic but deeply challenging time that could see artists’ work treated as both a pandemic test run and an indistinguishable creative mass.

“I didn’t want this play to be a knee-jerk reaction to last summer, for this to come out in the middle of all of this, on the front lines. I didn’t like the idea of, ‘Here we are again, a monolith,'” he says. “We were the canary thrown in. It was obvious to so many of us that this was the time but my fear was that if these plays failed, then they would say, ‘Well see? We tried.'”

And yet, the director concedes that Childress’ work may have debuted exactly when it needed to. Broadway seems finally ready to commit itself to the kind of creative authenticity and accountability Wiletta demands, thanks in no small part to this season’s swell of Black artists.

It’s a moment the director likens to the years following the 1918 influenza, which birthed the roaring ’20s and the Harlem Renaissance — a stark parallel that makes him wonder what theater’s renaissance will be after this pandemic. “Is this the beginning of that?” he asks.

If it is, it’s perhaps best illustrated not just by what’s happening on stage or behind the curtain but in front of it. Childress’ debut is among a collection of plays encouraging a shift in who makes up a “Broadway audience,” with Randolph-Wright calling responses to the play from Black students especially “breathtaking.” White viewers, he says, are changed, too.

“In 2019, the typical Broadway white audience would not have heard this play the same way they are hearing it now,” the director says. “Alice is getting her due at a time when people are realizing things they would not even think about before — that wasn’t even in their periphery.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ to Close in January

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations is endings its Broadway run this winter. The show’s producers announced Tuesday that after nearly 500 performances, including previews, the curtain will close on the jukebox musical about the R&B group’s journey from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that features hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The Tony Award-winning show’s final performance at the Imperial Theatre will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The current leading cast of Ain’t Too Proud, which has been nominated for a total...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Going on 9-Week Hiatus in Attempt to Stay Open

Mrs. Doubtfire is taking unusual measures to hopefully avoid a permanent closure amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. Producers behind the Broadway show, which opened Dec. 5 at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, announced Sunday that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus. The break will run from Jan. 10 through March 14. “With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, proactive measures,” a statement read, in part. “Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Opening Postponed Due to Breakthrough COVID Cases

The Broadway production of Skeleton Crew, starring Phylicia Rashad, has announced a second delay. In a statement shared on Twitter Monday, the Manhattan Theatre Club announced that performances are canceled through Jan. 9 “due to breakthrough COVID cases in the company.” It was not specified which company members tested positive. Previews are expected to resume on Jan. 10. The show’s Jan. 19 opening night will be rescheduled to a later date. The postponement marks the show’s second delay. The production had previously delayed its official opening and first announced that performances scheduled for Jan. 1 through Jan. 6 would be cancelled due to breakthrough...
THEATER & DANCE
Showbiz411

Broadway COVID Emergency: Actor Knocked Out by Virus, Playwright Steps in and Takes Over Role

What to do when COVID comes for a Broadway cast right before it’s curtain up?. Last night on Broadway the new, highly praised play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” the show had to go on: the audience got a surprise when Keenan Scott, the playwright, appeared on stage in place of the leading cast member, pressed into service minutes before the curtain went up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Lachanze
The State

On Broadway, a playwright becomes an actor, saving a show

Keenan Scott II made his Broadway acting debut this week in “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which is a remarkable milestone. It's even more remarkable when you consider he also wrote it. The actor-turned-playwright was pressed into acting duties at the last moment Tuesday night to keep his...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#Theaters#Black Project#The Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater
EW.com

See Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in the first official photo from The Music Man revival

There may have been trouble in River City, but not anymore. Meredith Willson's The Music Man finally debuts on Broadway with its first preview performance tonight — almost 64 years to the day after its original Broadway opening. If you won't be in attendance, here's your first look at the highly-anticipated revival starring Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo,
MUSIC
pix11.com

Broadway dealing with COVID shutdowns

So far, the only three Broadway shows have been shut down permanently during the COVID-19 surge, “Waitress,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man” and “Jagged Little Pill.” But others are facing temporarily cancelations amid an increase in cases.
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

‘Waitress’ ends Broadway run after COVID-19 show cancellations

“Waitress” announced the end of its Broadway run Thursday after canceling shows this week due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. The return engagement had been scheduled to end its run on Jan. 9 and is now closed, effectively immediately. The musical had previously canceled its performances from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 due to positive cases within the company.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Miami Herald

Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor

As part of the cast of “Clyde’s,” Reza Salazar does eight performances a week at the Hayes Theater on Broadway alongside award-winning Uzo Aduba and others. It's an achievement that he does not take for granted: The Peruvian actor began his career out of necessity at a very young age, when he and his mother would dress up as clowns to earn a living.
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Tumbled 23% To $22 Million Last Week As Omicron Hit Theaters

Broadway box office tumbled last week, dropping 26% from the previous week to a combined tally of $22,511,627 for the 31 productions. Attendance for the week ending Dec. 19 – a week marked by the emergence in New York of the Omicron covid variant and the beginning of a rush of Broadway cancellations – was down 23% to 184,227. The previous week, ending Dec. 12, saw box office receipts of $30,533,809, with attendance at 240,602. Next week’s box office chart – which will reflect numbers for this week – will no doubt show an even greater decline, as various productions have canceled additional...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

LaChanze On How 'Trouble In Mind' Still Resonates Today

"Trouble in Mind," which producers felt white audiences couldn't handle on Broadway in 1955, has finally made it six decades later, and it's still timely. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler speaks with Tony-Award winning actress LaChanze about playing the lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Broadway: More Trouble in River City as Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man” Cancel Again Til January 2nd

“The Music Man” just cancelled all performances from now through January 1st. They’ll try and return on January 2nd. Star Sutton Foster and at least 8 other actors in the company have really gotten hit hard by COVID. What a shame. Losing the holiday season is very rough on the Broadway economy and psyche. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery!
THEATER & DANCE
marinmommies.com

Novato Theater Company presents The Who’s Tommy

Novato Theater Company presents The Who’s Tommy, the 2nd show of their 101st season. Music and lyrics by Pete Townsend, book by Pete Townshend & Des McAnuff, additional music & lyrics by John Entwistle & Keith Moon. A rock opera that tells the miraculous story of the deaf, dumb and blind kid who achieves stardom as The Pinball Wizard. The Tony & Grammy Award winning show is directed & choreographed by Marilyn Izdebski. Preview Jan. 13 / Opening Jan. 14 to Feb. 6. Fri & Sat: 7:30pm, Sun: 2:00pm. $15 - $30 Tickets at NovatoTheaterCompany.org.
NOVATO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy