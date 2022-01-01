ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Jefferson leads No. 22 Arkansas over Penn State 24-10

By MARK DIDTLER
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvyvh_0dafMaxV00
Outback Bowl Football Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Arkansas football is on the rise.

KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. Raheim Sanders had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts and Dominique Johnson added 85 yards on 11 carries as the Razorbacks finished with 361 yards on the ground.

“We’ve come a long way,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

Arkansas (9-4), coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins, got its first nine-win year since going 11-2 in 2011. The Razorbacks also played in their first bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl.

“I believe in this program and where it’s headed,” Sanders said. ” I know coach Pittman has a plan in place and this is just the beginning. We want to compete at the highest level. In order to do that we have to win these games, beat these teams and continue to raise our game.”

Sean Clifford went 14 of 32 or 195 yards for Penn State (7-6). He gained 47 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.

“I thought our guys played extremely hard but we didn't play well enough, obviously, to win the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said,

Jefferson ran 20 times while completing 14 of 19 passes. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore was sacked five times and limited to 6 yards rushing on 11 carries during the first half.

“I'm just embracing it," said Jefferson, who was the game's MVP.

Jefferson and Sanders had TD runs, and Cam Little made a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter to put Arkansas up 24-10.

Arkansas took the opening kickoff in the second half and put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with Jefferson’s 8-yard TD run.

Jefferson was hurt and left for several plays after a 34-yard dash later in the third period, and was replaced by Malik Hornsby. He had a 32-yard run to set up Sanders’ 1-yard score with 2:00 left in the quarter.

“We did a really good job in the first half of limiting explosive runs,” Franklin said. “But in the second half they made an adjustment, a commitment to run the quarterback.”

Jefferson said he had the wind knocked out of him on the play. Hornsby had 67 yards on four carries.

Penn State led 10-7 at the half thanks to a 43-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar. The Nittany Lions tied it at 7 early in the second quarter when Clifford took advantage of blown coverage and hit a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 42-yard touchdown.

“I don’t know. I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated, we just have to take this loss to heart and work harder in the offseason to get better next season," Lambert-Smith said. "We needed to do the little things. We had to play better and execute better.”

Arkansas took a 7-0 lead on the last play of the first quarter when Sanders had a 3-yard TD run. The Razorbacks converted a pair of fourth-down plays during the drive, including Jefferson avoiding a sack and running for 13 yards.

MISSING PLAYERS

Both teams were impacted by bowl opt outs. Penn State was without leading receiver Jahan Dotson; defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and tackle Derrick Tangelo; safety Jaquan Brisker; and linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith.

“We need to thank Penn State,” Pittman said. “Penn State had a lot of guys go to the NFL and coach Franklin elected to play the game. I respect that big time.”

Arkansas played without wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive end Tre Williams.

NUMBERS

Jefferson had his streak of 171 consecutive passes without an interception end when Ji’ Ayir Brown picked off his second throw of the game in the first quarter. Brown finished with two interceptions. … Penn State DE Smith Vilbert had three sacks. ... Arkansas S Joe Foucha had an interception in the end zone and a sack during the second half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Top-ranked Baylor beats Oklahoma 84-74 for 20th win in row

WACO, Texas — (AP) — Adam Flagler glanced down at the stat sheet and groaned. James Akinjo didn't even want to see the Baylor turnovers he knew were glaring on the page. While the guards combined for 12 of Baylor's season-high 20 turnovers, both also scored more than 20 points as the top-ranked Bears stretched their national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDBO

No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski could sense his Duke players were battling fatigue by halftime in the second-ranked Blue Devils' return from a COVID-19 outbreak. So he kept the message simple. “I said, ‘I know you guys are tired," he said. “’But you cannot be tired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDBO

Bengals' Hendrickson, 3 other starters placed on COVID list

Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals that were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been out with a foot injury.
NFL
WDBO

Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s game.
NFL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy