ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – COVID-19 numbers continue to soar in Orange County with 15,427 new cases and 5 deaths reported Monday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. With the newly reported cases, Orange County has now surpassed 350,000 cumulative cases with 5,895 deaths to date. There are currently 545 cases currently hospitalized, including 104 cases currently in Intensive Care Units. #OC, we have posted the #OCCOVID19 newly confirmed cases reported to us today to our website at https://t.co/XiphdjsVuR. Confirmed cases and additional data are posted Monday-Friday. pic.twitter.com/aZMpICw5I0 — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 3, 2022 With cases surging, COVID-19 testing has become...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO