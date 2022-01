I lost my device after last update and it got hardbricked as no recovery mode or no android circles , nothing. I am a reverse-engineer but working on endustrial black market from Turkey and i luckily got the testpoint for Allwinner force-USB-download mode( Cpu-S805H-Y) . Indeed these devices got broken because of weak joint soldering points of EMMC device with the PCB cuz of poor and cheap manufacturing . Also XIAOMI does not support that sticky junky thingiez, no firmware and no stock unbrick recovery etc sadly. I know there are a lot of people paid for this sticks and got ez peezies like cookiez but after every official update new deads were welcome in silence by the XIAOMI. I got the key for help and the latest update file in zip but indeed we need to help all other people as like after we need an *.img file to get this hardbricked devices to bring back in life.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO