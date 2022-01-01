ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

2021 Top WCIA High School Sports Storylines: 5-1

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWxxc_0dafM36t00

WCIA — Our countdown of the Top 10 High School Sports Storylines from the WCIA 3 viewing area in 2021 continues with six baseball and softball teams making it to their respective state tournaments in June. Springfield High won the Class 3A state baseball title with Mt. Pulaski and Sacred Heart-Griffin finishing fourth in their classes. In softball, Unity and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond finished fourth, with St. Anthony taking second.

“It’s truly an amazing start to St. Anthony softball,” St. Anthony softball coach Makayla Walsh said. “I really hope this shows to the girls that are younger, ‘Hey I want to come play softball.'”

Fourth on our list, track and field, where 16 individual titles were won by area boys and girls including three by Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams. Salt Fork took home team trophies on the boys and girls side, finishing 2nd and 3rd in 1A respectively. Urbana senior Daniel Mboyo won two state titles, leading the Tigers to a third place finish in 2A, taking home their first team trophy since 1942.

“We’ve just been practicing really hard since the pandemic,” Mboyo said. “A lot of people have been seeing it as an obstacle but we’ve really embraced it and seen it as a time to get better. I’m just happy we could bring it back to Urbana.”

The football state championships returned to DeKalb, to bring us to number three on our list. Thirty-three area teams were in contention but just two made it to the title game at Huskie Stadium, Unity and Sacred Heart-Griffin. The Cyclones fell short of winning their sixth title under legendary coach Ken Leonard. The Rockets also finished runner-up, the sixth second place trophy for Hall of Fame coach Scott Hamilton.

“There’s a lot of people that’d trade places with what we’ve done,” said Hamilton. “We’ve worked together to get a lot of places, do a lot of things, and I’m proud of what these teams accomplished.”

No. 2 on our list, volleyball, with tree area teams making it to Redbird Arena in Normal to play for a state title. Pleasant Plains just missed another championship, finishing second in 2A, while Springfield Lutheran was able to grab fourth in 1A. St. Thomas More fought off two deficits in its state matches to win the school’s second state title.

“We’ve just really loved the pressure, we love high pressure games, we like the challenge,” St. Thomas More senior Anna McClure said. “I think that’s why going into the second set we were all confident.”

And number one on our list of high school storylines in 2021, the return of postseason play. After a year where most state championships were canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic, high schoolers once again had the chance to compete for a trophy. State series were hosted across the map, and plenty of teams took advantage. Going back to competing for something has meant everything to the players.

“Just being able to bring playoff football back to the community and being a part of that with this great team, it’s an honor,” Iroquois West senior football player and Illini signee Clayton Leonard said.

For more on our Top 10 countdown list, watch 10-6 here: https://www.wcia.com/sports/2021-top-wcia-high-school-sports-storylines-10-6/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Shut the Barn Door

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — In episode 99 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 76-53 win at Minnesota, in the Illini’s first game since Dec. 22 following a COVID-19 pause. Kofi Cockburn put up a game high 29 points and 10 rebounds for his 36th career double-double, as the […]
NBA
WCIA

REPORT: Tony Petersen out as Illinois offensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen is out after just one season with the Illini, per a report from Jeremy Werner at Illini Inquirer. Petersen came to Champaign from Appalachian State, where he served in the same position with the Mountaineers. Under Petersen, Illinois had the 11th ranked scoring offense in the Big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois blasts Minnesota in return from COVID-19 pause

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — Pause? What pause? Illinois basketball had little to no rust in its return to competition Tuesday night at Williams Arena, blasting Minnesota on its home court 76-53. It was the first game for the Illini (10-3, 3-0) in 13 days following a post Christmas COVID-19 pause, after 10 players tested positive […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tuscola, IL
Urbana, IL
Sports
Urbana, IL
Education
WCIA

Illini basketball returns to practice after COVID-19 pause, set to play two games in three days this week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team was back on the practice court Sunday afternoon, following its COVID-19 pause. The Illini were scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday evening in Minneapolis but the game was postponed to Tuesday, in accordance with the Big Ten’s return to play protocols following positive COVID-19 results within […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sunday Fast Break (1-2-22)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In the first Sunday Fast Break of the new year, WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns chats with former Illini standout Cory Bradford about the Illini returning from their COVID-19 pause, what he likes most about the team two months in and what he expects moving forward, with Big Ten play restarting.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Track And Field#Senior Football#Highschool#Springfield High#Mt Pulaski#Tigers#Cyclones#Rockets#Hall Of Fame
WCIA

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
WCIA

Metal detectors added in Champaign High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Metal detectors have officially been installed in Champaign high schools. The school board approved buying them for Central and Centennial to add an extra layer of security. The new machines were installed over the holiday break. Tuesday, students were greeted with them at the door of both Central and Centennial, and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: E.N. Hanson’s lambs

CLIFTON, Ill. (WCIA) — You met E.N. Hanson of Clifton during our state fair coverage last summer when his home-grown lamb was judged grand champion. “We raised this sheep,” Hanson said. “He’s about 8 months old right now. Pretty exciting.” Hanson’s lambs have more awards than wall space allows. And they have great hopes for […]
CLIFTON, IL
WCIA

U of I pushes Illinois App for COVID-19 Building Access Status

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign recently posted to Twitter, letting people know it will start using the Illinois App as the primary way for faculty, staff and students to display their COVID-19 Building Access Status. The app can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play. In addition, University officials […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

PHOTOS: Decatur has representation in Tournament of Roses Parade

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Samuel Laro and Santana Neal Jr., two Decatur residents who work with the Salvation Army there, are back from California where they represented the Salvation Army in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The pair was also able to take in the California sights and sounds ahead of the large parade on […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

More school districts react as COVID cases increase

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — More school districts in central Illinois released new information regarding virtual learning as the number of COVID-19 cases in the community increases. Decatur Public Schools (DPS) is temporarily suspending in-person learning at American Dreamer STEM Academy and Franklin Grove Elementary School, due to the large number of staff members at […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Memorial visitation to be held for Michael Dasenbrock

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dieterich Prayer Page recently posted to Facebook to let people know a memorial visitation for Michael W. Dasenbrock will be held on Thursday. Officials said the visitation will be taken place at Johnson Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com. Michael was […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police updates logo to honor fallen officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the arrival of 2022, the Champaign Police Department is updating its logo to add a tribute to fallen officer Christopher Oberheim. The previous logo featured two stars that honored Officers Thomas Dodsworth and Robert Tatman. Until Oberheim’s death on May 25, 2021, they were the only Champaign Police officers to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy