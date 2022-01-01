WATCH: Are the Boston Celtics neglecting the development of one of the best players on their roster?

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Little by little, it is becoming clear that Robert Williams III has more under the hood in terms of untapped potential than he has previously let on. One of the most devastating vertical athletes in the league, his shot-blocking, rebounding, and offensive efficiency already warp opposing teams’ play considerably.

His passing game is becoming increasingly excellent, and is already borderline elite, leaving analysts to wonder whether it might make more sense for the Boston Celtics to consider running more of their offense through the big man. He’s even shown some hints of a respectable handle, and the thought of Timelord coming at you downhill with the ball has to be pure nightmare fuel for the other 29 teams in the league.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear the hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” break down what they are seeing from Williams and what they think of his ceiling after his recent growth on both ends of the court.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!