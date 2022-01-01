ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Are the Boston Celtics neglecting the development of one of the best players on their roster?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYAb4_0dafLyrU00
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Little by little, it is becoming clear that Robert Williams III has more under the hood in terms of untapped potential than he has previously let on. One of the most devastating vertical athletes in the league, his shot-blocking, rebounding, and offensive efficiency already warp opposing teams’ play considerably.

His passing game is becoming increasingly excellent, and is already borderline elite, leaving analysts to wonder whether it might make more sense for the Boston Celtics to consider running more of their offense through the big man. He’s even shown some hints of a respectable handle, and the thought of Timelord coming at you downhill with the ball has to be pure nightmare fuel for the other 29 teams in the league.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear the hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” break down what they are seeing from Williams and what they think of his ceiling after his recent growth on both ends of the court.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Williams#The Boston Celtics#Clns Media#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

The Bulls Are For Real

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down in the latest episode of Stinar For 3 to talk about the Chicago Bulls. They are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference after overtaking the Brooklyn Nets in the standings.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy