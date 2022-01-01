ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMar DeRozan's 3 sinks Pacers, but NBA says officials missed four calls against Bulls

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers guard Caris LeVert sounded off on the officials Friday night following a 108-106 loss to the Bulls and star guard DeMar DeRozan, who sank a one-legged, game-winning 3 at the buzzer.

"There were some things that happened before that. A couple plays before that where we didn't get favorable calls from the refs, and I may get fined for that, but I really don't care," LeVert said. "Because I think when they go back and look at it, they'll do their little two-minute report and they'll come out and say, 'Oh, we missed a foul here, we missed a foul here.' But at the end of the day what does that mean? That doesn't really mean anything to us."

LeVert's anticipation was right.

The NBA announced Saturday in its Last Two Minute Report that there were four incorrect no-calls — three fouls and one traveling violation — against the Bulls, which disadvantaged the Pacers. There were no missed calls on Indiana that disadvantaged Chicago.

Leading 104-101 with 1:46 remaining, LeVert drove to the basket and was raked across the arm by DeRozan, who should have been whistled for a foul. Since the Bulls were over the foul limit, LeVert was supposed be awarded two free throws. Instead, Chicago got a steal that led to a fast-break dunk by Zach Lavine and cut Indiana's lead to one point.

On the Pacers' next possession, LeVert drove to the basket again for a layup attempt and was bumped in the air by Javonte Green, who should've been called for a shooting foul. LeVert was supposed to receive two free throws, but the whistle wasn't blown and the Bulls collected the rebound.

The next missed call came when Indiana was leading 106-103 with 41.0 seconds left. LaVine missed a driving layup, got his own rebound and jumped in the air to shoot again. The second time, though, he wasn't able to get a shot off while being swarmed by Pacers defenders so he came down with the ball before shooting or passing, which is a traveling violation and should've been whistled and ruled a turnover. Since play wasn’t stopped, LaVine retained possession and went up a third time and missed the shot, but DeRozan grabbed the offensive rebound and made a midrange jumper to close the gap to one point as Indiana led 106-105.

Clinging to that one-point lead, the last missed call happened when LeVert threw a pass to Torrey Craig, who was bumped out of bounds by DeRozan with 14.8 seconds remaining. A foul should've been called on DeRozan, and again since Chicago was over the foul limit, Craig should've been awarded two free throws to potentially take a 108-105 lead.

The Pacers still retained possession leading 106-105, but after they failed to score on their final possession, the Bulls got the last laugh as DeRozan drained a walk-off 3-pointer. If DeRozan had been correctly called for a foul on Craig and Craig made both of his free throws, DeRozan's last-second 3 would've tied the game at 108, not won it.

"I'm not one to blame the refs. I've never done that, came in here and done that, but I think that needs to be said," LeVert said of the missed calls. "But at the end of the day (DeRozan) hit a tough shot and it is what it is."

DeRozan's "New Year's Eve Heave" was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays Friday and helped the Bulls end 2021 on a six-game winning streak.

Indiana is now 1-10 in games decided by four points or less this season, including two others losses, to the Lakers on Nov. 24 and the Hawks on Dec. 1 , that were drastically affected by missed no-calls noted in the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: DeMar DeRozan's 3 sinks Pacers, but NBA says officials missed four calls against Bulls

