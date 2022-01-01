Tompkins County is the latest to reject CDC revised quarantine guidelines

Tompkins County has become the latest to reject the recent revised guidance by the CDC on quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test.

The Ithaca Voice reports the county is awaiting further guidance from the state Health Department. In the meantime, the county is continuing to recommend ten days of isolation. Last week, the CDC said five days is sufficient, saying people who test positive are most contagious one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after developing symptoms.

Tompkins County health officials also urge those who test positive to isolate immediately and complete a Self-Test report, following instructions on the Self-Test website.

Several New York counties have resisted adopting the CDC guidelines, saying they want more information before doing so.

