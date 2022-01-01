ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg laundromat holds giveaway for the homeless

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg laundromat is giving back to the community to start off the new year.

Fox’s Wash and Go teamed up with Christian Churches United to hold a giveaway for the homeless. They were able to get necessities like food, personal hygiene products, and clothes. They were also able to do their laundry for free.

“This community, it is a need. It’s a need. We wanted to make sure we are not just a business, but we are also there to help them in the community,” Angel Fox, the owner of Fox’s Wash and Go said.

“When you see someone go from crouched over looking like they have no dignity like they have given up hope, and you’re able to restore that hope and God and people and the community it’s amazing,” Aisha Mobley of Christain Churches United said,

Fox’s Wash and Go holds a similar event once a month, so people without a home can wash their clothes for free.

