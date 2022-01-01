ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees more than 4,000 new cases on New Year’s Day

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data released from the Arkansas Department of Health show that the state saw more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day.

According to the ADH, the number of cases increased by 4,155, raising the total to 570,641 since the start of the pandemic. New figures also show that there are 25,156 total number of active cases in the state, which is an increase of 3,422.

State officials reported that 20 more Arkansans were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Data also show that the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5, dropping the total to 98.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Upsurge of cases continue, Gov. Hutchinson urges precautions

The ADH reported 32 additional deaths since Friday, increasing the death total to 9,180.

The Natural State is continuing to fight against the deadly virus with the help of COVID-19 vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, 6,697 doses were given to Arkansans, pushing the total to 3,710,195.

Data from the ADH show that there are currently 1,507,248 state residents fully immunized, which is an increase of 1,152. State officials report that there are 355,073 Arkansans partially immunized, which is an increase of 1,158.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

