Tanner Jeannot scores twice, Predators defeat Blackhawks 6-1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice and Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Nick Cousins and Roman Josi also scored, Mattias Ekholm had three assists and Juuse Saros made 37 saves for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Philipp Kurashev had the lone goal for Chicago, which has lost three straight. The Blackhawks played their first game since Dec. 18.

Forsberg scored the game’s first goal at 1:02 of the opening period off of a pass from Matt Duchene. The goal was Forsberg’s 15th of the season.

Johansen doubled the Nashville lead at 5:53 of the first after Forsberg sent a pass to him in front from the left boards.

Nashville scored goals in the final minute of the first and opening minute of the second, with Cousins connecting at 19:13 of the first on a power play and Jeannot scoring at 28 seconds of the second.

Jeannot’s goal came against Arvid Soderblom, who replaced Delia to start the middle frame. Making his NHL debut, Soderblom allowed the goal on the first shot he faced. Delia finished with four saves on seven shots against in taking the loss. Soderblom made 15 saves.

Nashville scored again on the power play at 5:34 of the second off of Josi’s stick.

Kurashev got Chicago on the board at 17:25 of the second and Jeannot scored his second of the game at 53 seconds of the third.

BACK ON THE ICE

Despite playing their first game in two weeks, the Blackhawks had some quality chances, especially in the first period where they outshot the Predators 15-7.

Midway through the first and with Chicago on a power play, Saros slid from the left post to the right to deny Alex DeBrincat. Nashville held a 2-0 lead at the time.

NEW STICK, GREAT RESULTS

Early in his first shift of the game, Forsberg’s stick broke and he headed to the Nashville bench to get a new one. After eschewing at least one of the replacements offered with play still ongoing, Forsberg found one to his liking and then calmly skated with the play before scoring his goal.

Just under five minutes later, Forsberg found Johansen with a nifty pass for Nashville’s second goal of the game.

COVID RETURNS, DEPARTURES

Josi and Colton Sissons returned to the Predators lineup after both missed Nashville’s first two games following the holiday break due to being placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro entered COVID protocol and did not play Saturday.

UP NEXT

Predators: Travel to Vegas Tuesday to begin a three-game road trip.

Blackhawks: Host Calgary on Sunday.

