ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK government seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBLAa_0dafKb3U00

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has asked public sector managers to test their contingency plans against a worst-case scenario of 25% staff absence as part of efforts to minimise disruption from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

With daily infection numbers at a record high and people who test positive required to self-isolate for at least seven days, the government expects businesses and public services to face disruption in the coming weeks, it said in a statement.

“So far, disruption caused by Omicron has been controlled in most parts of the public sector, but public sector leaders have been asked to test plans against worst case scenarios of workforce absence of 10%, 20% and 25%,” it said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked ministers to work closely with their respective sectors to develop robust contingency plans, said the Cabinet Office, which is coordinating the government’s efforts.

The impact of Omicron on workforces in supply chains, public services and schools is being closely monitored, it said. Mitigations being considered include asking for volunteers such as retired teachers to go back to work.

“There is work ongoing to identify potential regulatory, policy or operational changes which could minimise or alleviate potential disruption,” the Cabinet Office said.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across the United Kingdom rose to a record 189,846 on Friday, far higher than during previous peaks.

However, hospitalisations and deaths have remained at much lower levels than in previous waves.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Whitehall departments consider military help to combat Covid staff shortages

Government departments in Whitehall are considering whether emergency help from the military might be needed if staff absences soar due to Covid.Downing Street said all departments has been asked to look at plans to cope with huge workforce shortages – and would whether military aid to the civil authorities (Maca) requests would be useful.Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “All departments have been asked to look at how they would mitigate against large-scale absences across their relevant workforces, up to 25%.”He added: “In some circumstances that might require making a Maca request, a military aid request, in other circumstances it might not....
WORLD
Reuters

Czech government braces for Omicron, cuts isolation period

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Czech government shortened the quarantine period for COVID-19 positive people from seven days to five as it prepares for Omicron, which experts estimate will be the dominant variant in the country around mid-January. The government also approved blanket testing in companies, effective Jan. 17,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid: UK records 218,724 new cases

The UK has reported a further 218,724 coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to drive an unprecedented surge of infection across the country.While it is the highest number of cases ever reported in a single day in the UK, the figures announced on Tuesday also comprise a backlog including four days of data from Northern Ireland and two days of data from Wales, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).In the past seven days, more than 1.26 million people have tested positive for the virus, according to official data – a rise of more than 50 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

New rules to make foreign takeovers of key UK firms harder

New rules that will make it harder for foreign firms to buy British businesses considered key to national security have come into force.The National Security and Investment Act is said to be the biggest shake-up of the UK’s national security regime for 20 years and will allow ministers to more closely scrutinise approaches by overseas interests.It means the Government will also be able to impose certain conditions on a takeover or block it – although ministers were keen to stress this will happen rarely.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK is world-renowned as an attractiveâ¯place toâ¯invest but we have always...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fourth jab should not be rolled out in UK without more evidence, says top vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government ‘sensible’ to ask public sector to plan for 25% absence rates

Health minister Ed Argar has said the Government is “doing the responsible and sensible thing” by asking the public sector to prepare for a worst-case scenario of up to a quarter of staff off work.It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that cutting the Covid-19 isolation period to five days would be “counterproductive”, and could actually exacerbate staffing shortages.As it stands, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay indoors for a full 10 days.There...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Uk#British#The Cabinet Office
The Independent

Brexit: UK food imports face disruption because ‘medieval’ government IT system not ready for red tape

Food supplies face further disruption from 1 January due to a "medieval" government IT system that is still not yet ready to process post-Brexit paperwork, The Independent has learned.Companies importing food from the EU must comply with reams of additional red tape from Saturday but, with just hours to go, it was still not possible for some traders to submit vital details of their cargo because government software is plagued by technical bugs.Problems primarily affect shipments of fruit, vegetables and plants, with importers also experiencing difficulty logging details of animal products. The government said it was aware of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
kfgo.com

Lower risk of hospital admission from Omicron, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Omicron: Hospitality firms still want more support from government

The chancellor has set out measures to help hospitality firms suffering cancellations and no-shows amid a rise in Covid-19 infections and a collapse in customer confidence. What do businesses who called for support think about Rishi Sunak's £1bn announcement?. 'It costs me £6,500 a month to stay closed'
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sterling holds below 2-month highs on rate view

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The pound held just shy of a two-month high on Wednesday as investors ramped up expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as early as next month after a surprise hike in December. And growing expectations that Britain will not introduce COVID-19...
MARKETS
Reuters

UK targets scientific ways to determine asylum seekers' age

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain will seek to stop adults posing as children when claiming asylum by drawing up new scientific assessments to help determine an applicant's age, the government said on Wednesday. Adults were found to be posing as children in two thirds of claims disputed on the...
U.K.
The Independent

Manufacturing growth remains robust as signs point to easing supply chain woes

Britain’s manufacturing sector grew at a faster pace than first thought in December amid signs the supply chain crisis may be finally easing, according to new figures.The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 57.9 last month.This was higher than the initial so-called flash PMI reading of 57.6, though a slight drop on the three-month high of 58.1 recorded in November.Any score above 50 on the index represents growth in the sector.Although supply chains remain severely stretched, there are at least signs that the situation is stabilising, with vendor delivery times lengthening to the weakest extent for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government recognises challenges of rising bills amid calls for intervention

The Government recognises people are facing “challenges” with household bills, a minister has said, as Tory politicians called for the Prime Minister to help those facing fuel poverty.Around 20 Conservative MPs and peers have written in the Sunday Telegraph asking Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to slash VAT on energy bills and suspend the environmental levy to ease pressure on consumers as gas and electricity payments continue to rocket.The letter is signed by politicians including Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservative MPs, former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and MPs Robert Halfon and...
WORLD
The Independent

Starmer to set out vision of ‘security, prosperity and respect’ for country

The “best still lies ahead” in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say, but “only if we have the courage to create a new Britain”.The Labour leader is due to give a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, where he will attempt to set out his vision for a future Labour government.Sir Keir will look ahead to the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the Commonwealth Games later in the year, and is expected to say: “As we begin this new year, Britain has entered a new phase. Because just as the government has revealed itself to be unworthy of your trust,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy