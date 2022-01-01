ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil registers 49 new COVID-19 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 49 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 3,986 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry.

The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,105 coronavirus deaths and 22,291,507 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Related
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Daughter, 11, Will Not Get COVID-19 Jab

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against COVID-19, he said on Monday, maintaining the firm anti-vaccine stance that has drawn criticism from public health experts and hit his poll numbers. The right-wing leader added that the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will divulge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
Washington Post

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, floats possibility of surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized early Monday with abdominal pain from an apparent intestinal obstruction and later announced on social media that surgery could be necessary. The abdominal discomfort was the latest health complication to afflict Bolsonaro since his near-fatal stabbing in 2018 while...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Creates $126 Million Credit Line to Flood-Ravaged Northeast

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of severe flooding, a day after declining an offer of aid from Argentina. At least 24 people have died and tens of...
AMERICAS
The Independent

India begins vaccinating teens to arrest surge of Covid infections stoked by Omicron

On Monday, India started its vaccination drive for teens aged 15 to 18 even as the country grappled with a spike in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant in several states.Many state governments have reinstated restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.The health ministry data said that over 1.6 million teens between the ages of 15 to 18 received their first Covid shots.So far, according to the data from the government’s vaccination portal, CoWin, âânearly 2.7 million teenagers have registered for their vaccine shots.On Monday, India reported 33,750 new Covid cases and 123 deaths over the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. U.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day. The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago as the spread of the Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil sees 3,451 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 3,451 new cases of coronavirus and 143 further COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported.Globo reported that Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups. Read More Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospitalShould kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online surveyJair Bolsonaro says he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid
AMERICAS
The Independent

Brazil health agency confirms COVID-19 cases in cruise ship

Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Preziosa had to wait more than six hours to disembark at Rio de Janeiro Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 on board - 26 passengers and two crew members.Rio’s health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region can quarantine themselves at home. Others must first isolate in hotels, and there was no information provided about who would pay for the costs. After the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status. From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years...
PUBLIC HEALTH
