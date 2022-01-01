A Very Big Year for the Supreme Court

The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.

