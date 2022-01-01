ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A Very Big Year for the Supreme Court

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Big Year#The Supreme Court#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court will hear arguments on Biden vaccine rules

The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments on an expedited basis on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will take up both cases on Jan. 7. One involves an Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to COVID Vaccine Mandates

Dec. 23, 2021 -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan 7. challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for large businesses and most health care workers. Wednesday’s decision comes after Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito were asked to step in and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court

A North Carolina congressman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against every judge on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, asking a federal court to force them to give up basic information about recent decisions delaying North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections. Congressman Dan Bishop, a Republican who represents a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Washington Post

Without change, the Supreme Court may nullify itself

The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts gives an incomplete history lesson on judicial ethics

Chief Justice John Roberts usually begins his Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary with a short history lesson, and the recently issued 2021 edition was no exception. Noting the 100th anniversary of the appointment of Chief Justice William Howard Taft, the only person to have served as both president and chief justice, Roberts praised his predecessor for energetically “safeguarding and fortifying” judicial independence by protecting the “Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Shot-or-Test Rule Opponents Press Supreme Court for Stay

Covid-19 is a societal health problem and not a workplace hazard that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can regulate with its vaccinate-or-test rule for large employers, a coalition of states and an alliance of business groups told the U.S. Supreme Court. The Republican-led states and industry organizations filed their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump’s attorneys argued in their petition to the Supreme Court that “both the Constitution and the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy