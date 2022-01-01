Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2022

If you’re a follower of astrology, you know all about the affect the moon has on you. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your emotional instincts. It protects your secrets, nurture your inner world, and gives you the motivation to care. As the moon moves through its 28-day lunar cycle, it’s continually pushing you, healing you, and changing you. However, certain phases on the lunar cycle are more significant than others, and the one that jumpstarts everything is always the new moon. This is when you take stock of where you stand, finding the energy to forgive yourself for the past and begin again. Even though these zodiac signs will be affected by the January 2022 new moon in Capricorn the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it will be such a beautiful moment for them.

