Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2022

By Annabel Gat
 3 days ago

Brains work much more efficiently as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters intellectual air sign Aquarius at 1:09 AM, where it stays for the next few weeks. The moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, helping us resolve unexpected upsets. The new moon in Capricorn is exact at 1:33 PM,...

Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn is brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, finding you making new connections, bonding with established partners, and learning more about others’ point of view. Capricorn season is a highly social time of year for you, dear Cancer!. Unexpected meetings and surprising ideas can...
Your Weekly Horoscopes: January 2 to 8, 2022

This week begins with an industrious new moon in Capricorn on January 2nd. It’s a great day to take ourselves seriously, to set intentions, and, of course, to invoke the over-the-top work ethic of super serious Capricorn actor Jeremy Strong (aka Kendall Roy on Succession). Capricorns always play the long game. At the same time, conversations are about to get a lot weirder as communication planet Mercury enters eccentric Aquarius on the same day. Never one to waste words, Mercury in Aquarius only speaks up when there’s actually something to say.
Your January Horoscope Is Here

From clinking twinkling champagne glasses at midnight on January 1 to setting bold resolutions, January can't help but instill us with that perfect combo of pragmatism and hope. No matter how wacky the world is right now, the first month of the year feels like a fresh start, an empty canvas, a promise that perhaps, at some point over the course of the next 12 months, we'll have the ability to make even just one of our wildest dreams come true. That feeling is owed to its astrological hosts: pragmatic, industrious Capricorn and quirky, forward-thinking Aquarius.
