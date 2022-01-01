Seahawks announce 6 roster moves day before matchup with Lions

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a series of roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s home game against the Detroit Lions.

Here is a review of today’s transactions.

1

Placed on COVID-19 list: CB Sidney Jones

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Seattle’s cornerback room takes another hit here as Sidney Jones joins Bless Austin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones bombed in his first few games after coming over in a trade with the Jaguars but settled in and has mostly played well this season. D.J. Reed and John Reid will likely start outside against the Lions on Sunday.

2

Placed on injured reserve: LB Jon Rhattigan

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker gorup is also down a man as special teams ace Jon Rhattigan has been placed on IR. Rhattigan suffered an ACL injury that will require surgery. Fullback Nick Bellore might be called on to play some snaps at linebacker with Rhattigan out as well as Ben Burr-Kirven, who suffered the same fate during the preseason.

3

Activated from IR list: OL Jamarco Jones

The offensive line is getting a bit of good news with Jones being activated from IR. Jones has been out since Week 10’s game against the Packers when he suffered a back injury. He may see time at left guard with Damien Lewis on the COVID-19 list and the team’s other options (Kyle Fuller) lacking.

4

Activated from practice squad: CB Mike Jackson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks also activated three players from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements, so they won’t count against the active roster. The first is corner Mike Jackson, a fifth-round pick from 2019 who has only played in two live games since he was drafted.

5

Activated from practice squad: S Josh Jones

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle also activated safety Josh Jones. He’s played 56 games in his NFL career, including 13 starts for the Jaguars in 2020. Jones has been activated each of the last two weeks, totaling three tackles.

6

Activated from practice squad: LB Edmond Robinson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Finally, the Seahawks have also activated former Falcons outside linebacker Edmond Robinson. He’s played 36 games in the NFL, including the last two for Seattle. He’s only seen the field on special teams.