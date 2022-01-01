ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks announce 6 roster moves day before matchup with Lions

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYwgs_0dafJoUi00

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a series of roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s home game against the Detroit Lions.

Here is a review of today’s transactions.

1

Placed on COVID-19 list: CB Sidney Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AldW7_0dafJoUi00
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Seattle’s cornerback room takes another hit here as Sidney Jones joins Bless Austin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones bombed in his first few games after coming over in a trade with the Jaguars but settled in and has mostly played well this season. D.J. Reed and John Reid will likely start outside against the Lions on Sunday.

2

Placed on injured reserve: LB Jon Rhattigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1HQ7_0dafJoUi00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker gorup is also down a man as special teams ace Jon Rhattigan has been placed on IR. Rhattigan suffered an ACL injury that will require surgery. Fullback Nick Bellore might be called on to play some snaps at linebacker with Rhattigan out as well as Ben Burr-Kirven, who suffered the same fate during the preseason.

3

Activated from IR list: OL Jamarco Jones

The offensive line is getting a bit of good news with Jones being activated from IR. Jones has been out since Week 10’s game against the Packers when he suffered a back injury. He may see time at left guard with Damien Lewis on the COVID-19 list and the team’s other options (Kyle Fuller) lacking.

4

Activated from practice squad: CB Mike Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QoLe_0dafJoUi00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks also activated three players from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements, so they won’t count against the active roster. The first is corner Mike Jackson, a fifth-round pick from 2019 who has only played in two live games since he was drafted.

5

Activated from practice squad: S Josh Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSO4c_0dafJoUi00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle also activated safety Josh Jones. He’s played 56 games in his NFL career, including 13 starts for the Jaguars in 2020. Jones has been activated each of the last two weeks, totaling three tackles.

6

Activated from practice squad: LB Edmond Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oujr0_0dafJoUi00
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Finally, the Seahawks have also activated former Falcons outside linebacker Edmond Robinson. He’s played 36 games in the NFL, including the last two for Seattle. He’s only seen the field on special teams.

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
The Big Lead

3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Damien Lewis
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Detroit Lions#The Reserve Covid 19#Acl#Ir#Packers
The Spun

Russell Wilson Posts Message Before Seahawks’ Final Home Game

This Sunday could very well be Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field. There’s a leaguewide feeling that Russell Wilson wants out of Seattle. Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks QB posted a video to his Twitter. “Home,” Wilson captioned the tweet. Noting how grateful he is and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

NFL officials snuck an illegal challenge into Seahawks vs. Lions

There was a bit of an odd moment that probably went unnoticed from most fans watching the Week 17 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions, down 38-15 early in the third quarter, attempted an onside kick. They recovered it, giving a small chance of life at a comeback. Upon replay, though, it wasn’t clear if the Lions had legally recovered. The ball hadn’t traveled the 10 yards necessary for a clean recovery, but if a Seahawks player had touched it first, the Lions could legally cover, which is what the officials ruled on the field.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Update On Bobby Wagner & Other Injuries From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner came into Sunday's game having played every defensive snap this season, compiling a league-leading and franchise record 170 tackles on his way to an eighth consecutive Pro-Bowl selection. Against the Lions, however, Wagner saw that streak come to an end early in the game when he...
NFL
AllLions

Look: Jalen Ramsey Lashes Out on Rams Teammate

There have been increased altercations among NFL teammates lately. Recall, Washington teammates Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a heated altercation on the sidelines last weekend. Early in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Baltimore Ravens, cameras caught cornerback Jalen Ramsey shoving safety Taylor Rapp. Teammates kept Rapp...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy