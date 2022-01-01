ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polar Bear Plunge held for Lebanon Valley organization

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

GRANTVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — The Polar Bear Plunge was held at the Lake of the Wind in the Willows of Grantville, Dauphin County on Jan 1.

This fundraiser benefited the Developmental and Disability Services of Lebanon Valley.

“It is such a need in our community. There are so many people with disabilities. If not for services like this, they would not be able to get the help they need,” organizer Kourtney Miles said.

This is the 31st year for the Polar Bear Plunge has been held to benefit disability services in Lebanon County.

