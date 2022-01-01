ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmire man charged in S.C. 66 homicide

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
Plaza

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster announced the arrest of a Whitmire man on charges of murder from a shooting near Whitmire.

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of S.C. Highway 66, was arrested in Whitmire last week.

Investigators were able to piece various sources of information together that led to Plaza being a person of interest, according to Foster.

Plaza and the victim, Jamal Jermain Alston, met through a social networking website. Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Alston drove to an address on S.C. 66 to pick up Plaza and an unidentified female. After a short drive, Plaza asked Alston to pull over near the Newberry/Laurens County line to perform a biological function, according to Foster. When Plaza returned to the car, the doors were initially locked. When Alston unlocked the doors, Plaza began firing into the car, striking Alston several times. Alston was able to exit the vehicle and run into the woods with Plaza chasing him, continuing to fire his weapon.

“The only reason he gave was the victim locked him out of the car. Now, we do not believe that was done intentionally, we believe the car automatically locked the doors and the victim didn’t unlock it quick enough for the suspect,” Foster said.

Plaza and the female then took the victim’s vehicle and drove to Eaves Road in Union County, where he burned the vehicle to conceal evidence, according to Foster.

Foster said the female in this case has been identified and they are continuing to investigate and interview her.

“We know who she is, and we are continuing go interview her, she has not been charged with anything, at present,” Foster said.

Foster added that there is no danger to the community.

Plaza has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and grand larceny (value $10,000 or more). During his initial appearance, he was denied bond; however, due to the nature of the crime, Foster said a Circuit Court judge has to set the bond.

Investigators from Newberry County, SLED and Whitmire Police are continuing to investigate this case.

“This case is still very much under investigation; however, taking a violent action against someone who has exhibited no violence is not legal. There is no indication, physical or otherwise, that the victim created any aggravating circumstances that led to his death,” Foster said.

Comments / 4

NotSure
3d ago

JC! Spending a good chunk of your life just because someone did not unlocked the car for you fast enough 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ anger issues much?

Reply
2
