Wizards sign guard Tremont Waters

By Rory Maher
 3 days ago
Tremont Waters is coming off a 10-day contract with the Raptors. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has announced the signing of Tremont Waters, who inked a 10-day hardship contract with the Wizards.

Waters spent the past 10 days on a deal with the Raptors. He appeared in two games with the Raptors, averaging 4.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 2.0 SPG in 21 MPG.

Waters, who will turn 24 next month, was selected by the Celtics with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 draft and spent his first two professional seasons as a two-way player in Boston. In 37 career games with the Celtics, Waters averaged 3.8 PPG, 0.9 RPG and 2.1 APG in 9.6 MPG.

After the C’s opted not to bring him back for the 2021-22 season, he joined the Wisconsin Herd – Milwaukee’s G League affiliate – and has averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.0 APG and 2.7 SPG on .421/.364/.714 shooting in 13 NBAGL games (31.5 MPG) this season.

The Wizards currently have seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, including guards Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, and 10-day replacement player Brad Wanamaker. Waters will serve as a stopgap solution until some of those players return.

