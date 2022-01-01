ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Top 5 Fighters to Watch in 2022

By BowlBeerBrawl
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

A new year is upon us, and one can only hope the MMA Gods will continue to...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Runs Into A Boxing Legend

It isn’t everyday that two undefeated boxing legends who retired with a perfect ‘0’ run into one another. Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe had perhaps two of the best wills to win in the modern boxing era. Two big stars in boxing. Different fight styles but two...
Boxing Scene

Francis Ngannou Guarantees Boxing Crossover: Wants Wilder, Fury

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is scheduled to fight Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. headlining UFC 270. The MMA match marks the last fight left on Ngannou’s UFC contract. “The Predator” has been a force in the UFC since joining the promotion...
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather in talks to fight YouTube star in exhibition event

Floyd Mayweather says he is in talks with YouTuber Money Kicks to fight him in an exhibition event.Mayweather turned heads when he decided to take on Logan Paul in a fight last June but the bout made him a reported $2million. The undefeated fighter has now spoken about a potential fight which could take place as early as February.He said: “I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]. It is going to be great. It will be a very special crowd. Not too many people. So, if you get the chance to...
The Independent

UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
MMAmania.com

UFC’s most drug tested fighter? The answer will surprise you...

When I heard that United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) tested one UFC fighter a whopping 27 times in 2021, I was certain it would be one of the usual suspects, like former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw or hulking middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Nope. UFC middleweight bruiser Misha Cirkunov, once considered...
Bloody Elbow

UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou reveals his pick for best striker in MMA

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has weighed in on ‘the best striker in MMA’ debate by naming Jon Jones the best overall striker in the sport. Ngannou might be considered the most dangerous striker in mixed martial arts but ‘The Predator’ firmly believes ‘Bones’ is the superior technician, with UFC 270 opponent Ciryl Gane coming a close second.
The Independent

Jake Paul blasts ‘jealous, ugly’ UFC president Dana White as feud escalates

Jake Paul has labelled Dana White “selfish” and “capitalistic” as the YouTube star’s feud with the UFC president continues.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer in recent years, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December, having outpointed his fellow American in August.Prior to that, the YouTuber also knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren, and Paul is again setting his sights on fighters from the mixed martial arts promotion.After knocking out Woodley, 24-year-old Paul urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts to box him. Paul then sent a proposal...
Bloody Elbow

Julianna Pena: Amanda Nunes ‘will always be considered the GOAT’

Julianna Pena says Amanda Nunes will always be considered the female GOAT despite dethroning ‘The Lioness’ in their historic bantamweight title fight at UFC 269. Pena, who submitted Nunes in the second round after getting the better of the Brazilian on the feet, explained to FOX Sports Australia why the former double-champ will always be considered the greatest fighter of all time in the eyes of MMA fans worldwide.
Bloody Elbow

Fighter barred from Czech MMA organization due to Hitler tattoo

A Czech fighter has been removed from a scheduled bout at a tournament last week for sporting neo-Nazi tattoos. Radek Roušal was expected to face Slovak fighter Nikolas Krivák in an Oktagon MMA event in Brno, Czech Republic, but was barred from competition after it was revealed that the fighter had a portrait of Adolf Hitler emblazoned on his arm. A second tattoo on his chest revealed a skull wearing an SS cap, a reference to the SS Totenkopfverbände unit responsible for administering the Nazi death camps.
Bloody Elbow

Bellator working on Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano title fight

Cris Cyborg lifted gold in her Bellator debut in 2020. At Bellator 238 she dethroned long-time featherweight champion Julia Budd, via fourth round TKO. Since then she has defended her title against Arlene Blencowe, Leslie Smith and Sinead Kavanagh. All of her defenses have come via stoppage. The former UFC,...
Bloody Elbow

Crooklyn’s Corner 24: Combat Sports Finance Chat with John Nash

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.
Bloody Elbow

Amanda Serrano joins Jake Paul’s offer to Dana White, wants to ‘make history’ with Shevchenko fight

Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have made another offer to UFC president Dana White, and this one includes a multi-division boxing champion. Paul recently offered to retire from boxing altogether and sign a deal for a fight opposite of Jorge Masvidal if White agreed to three conditions that would increase pay, guarantee better revenue sharing and provide long-term health care for fighters. White has already countered and challenged Paul to start his own business if he believes he can do better than his promotion, a response deemed inadequate by the ‘Problem Child’ for failing to address his terms.
Bloody Elbow

BKFC books Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane for Knucklemania in February

Mike Perry will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against a somewhat familiar face. According to MMA Fighting (via MMA reporter Chris Taylor), “Platinum” will step into the ring at the promotion’s Knucklemania event on February 19th to face off with TUF and BKFC vet Julian Lane.
Bloody Elbow

Francis Ngannou: Boxing crossover ‘has to be’ part of new UFC deal

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has recently been at odds with the UFC, mostly through his manager Marquel Martin. Because if you ask UFC president Dana White, the issue with the “misguided” Ngannou was already addressed during a “good talk” over dinner. “The Predator” recently spoke...
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 15 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims are expected to begin at around 10pm GMT on Saturday 15 January.The main card is...
