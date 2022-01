After a week off, the SB Nation NBA Reacts crew is back with a new survey to ring in 2022, Washington Wizards fans. The Wizards finally began the calendar year one game above .500, better than what some of you feared a few weeks ago when it seemed that they were in free fall. While Washington lost to the Bulls on New Year’s Day by a DeMar DeRozan buzzer beater, the schedule is very home heavy the next few weeks, so this is a good time for them to pad the standings.

