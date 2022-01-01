ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nySPF_0dafIloK00
Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!

In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUvsB_0dafIloK00
Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, was married three times. (Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock)

As she was adored by many, fans want to know all about Betty’s love life and who she called husband. Find out all about the three men Betty was married to, below.

Dick Barker

While a volunteer with the American Women’s Voluntary Services, Betty met her first husband Dick Barker, a United States Air Force pilot, at a dance, according to her biography How to Be Golden: Lessons We Can Learn from Betty White. The pair became engaged but had to hold off on a wedding as Dick was called into combat for World War II. After he returned home, the couple married in 1945 when Betty was 23. They moved to Dick’s home in Ohio, where he had purchased a chicken farm. The marriage was over in less than a year, as Betty yearned to move back to California, according to Closer. “Oh, it was a nightmare,” Betty quipped to the outlet. “I married my first because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months, and we were in bed for six months!”

Lane Allen

Two years after she split with Dick, Betty said “I do” again, this time to Hollywood talent agent Lane Allen. Even though Betty’s star was rising with several gigs on television, Lane wanted Betty to give up acting. “We had a couple of very good years. But he wanted me to stop working. He didn’t want me to be in show business,” she told Newsweek. Lane was also looking forward to Betty staying home and raising a family. “I knew that a career was very much in my future, so I decided not to have children,” she revealed to Closer. “In those days, people didn’t understand that as much as they do now.” The pair would split after two years together.

Allen Ludden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QauJA_0dafIloK00
Betty White and her third husband Allen Ludden were married in 1963. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Vowing to never get married again, Betty changed her tune in 1961 when she met Allen Ludden, the host of the game show Password, per Newsweek. “He was enthusiastic about everything. He was intellectually wonderful. He was silly. He was romantic,” Betty gushed to the outlet. “Eventually, he wouldn’t even say hello—he’d say, “Will you marry me?” And I’d say, “No way!” After Allen kept on proposing, Betty decided to take him up on it one night after he sent her a “stuffed bunny with diamond earrings” as an Easter present. The adorable couple would marry on June 14, 1963.

While the pair didn’t have children together, Betty became stepmother to Allen’s three children he shared with his late first wife. “I am most proud of the children that this career girl inherited,” the Hot in Cleveland actress wrote in her 2011 memoir If You Ask Me. The couple would go on to have a wonderful relationship, which Betty fondly remembered to Newsweek. “Even long after we were married, he’d call me up during the day and ask me out on a date. He’d barbecue a chicken. We’d have a glass of wine, put on a stack of records, and dance.” Sadly Allen would die from cancer at the age of 63 in 1981, four years before Betty starred on Golden Girls.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Barker
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Betty White's 'Parakeet' Cadillac Seville is an American classic

Legendary American actress Betty White had a thing for American cars. The late star owned several Cadillacs during her life, including a particularly colorful one she nicknamed "Parakeet." The Seamist Green 1977 Seville was a surprise gift from her husband Allen Ludden that she drove for a quarter-century. The loaded...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Newsweek#American Comedy Awards#United States Air Force
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Betty White passes away at 99

Former Golden Girls star Betty White has sadly passed away at the age of 99. This news became available on New Year’s Eve via numerous reports, including TMZ. According to the report from TMZ, in which the outlet heard directly from a law enforcement official, White passed at her home on Friday morning. TMZ says she died of natural causes.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy