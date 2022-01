FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman led Arkansas to three SEC wins in 2020 and then a 9-4 mark this season. Arkansas’ 2021 season was boosted by a large group of Super Seniors returning as well as the emergence of redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson at quarterback and a great year from wide recever Treylon Burks. One senior, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner and two underclassmen, safety Jalen Catalon and center Ricky Stromberg, have announced their intentions to return for 2022. Pittman is still hopeful linebacker Bumper Pool and some others return. But whatever happens Pittman feels good about the future of the football program.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO