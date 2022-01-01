Vehicle engulfed in flames after collision east of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on the General Beale Road offramp at Highway 58 left a person in critical condition and a car fully engulfed in flames, according to California Highway Patrol.
A car collided with a big rig and overturned down an embankment, catching fire, according to CHP. The crash was reported at about 2:11 p.m.
