ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders 3, Oilers 2 (OT): Dobson winner seals first New Year’s win in franchise history

By Dominik
lighthousehockey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders picked up their second victory of the week and first of the season in extra time when Noah Dobson scored at 3:52 of overtime for a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon at Belmont Park. It was the Islanders franchise’s first win in...

www.lighthousehockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Ross Johnston
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Protocol
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
NHL

Devils Win Third Straight on Hischier's OT Winner V. Caps | GAME STORY

The Devils finally slayed the beast. New Jersey shrugged off a late Washington rally to still prevail, 4-3 in overtime on captain Nico Hischier's winner, at Capital One Arena Sunday. The victory was New Jersey's third in a row, and the first time the Devils have won in the nation's...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Time for another pause

The New York Islanders opened 2022 in style, winning their first overtime game of the season and winning on New Year’s Day for the first time ever. It’s a good thing that they won because they’re not scheduled to play again until January 13 at home against the New Jersey Devils. It’ll come up more below, but the Isles’ next four games, a road swing through Seattle and Western Canada, have been postponed. And as of now, the NHL has no plans to fill the empty dates with other postponed Isles’ games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Question of the Day: Who’s your all-time favorite Islanders goalie?

With the Islanders facing another long break in between games, we’ll continue our morning news roundup but also add a diversionary topic here and there. For today I’m curious about your responses to this question, which should draw a variety of responses across generations: Who is your all-time favorite goalie?
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy