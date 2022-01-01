ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Police: 20 bullets hit car, home in Toledo shooting

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt Saturday when someone shot around 20 bullets at a car in Toledo, police said....

www.13abc.com

Comments / 14

The Rocker
3d ago

it's going to get worse..this country is so hopelessly divided..it's just like the Bible foretold..good is evil and evil is good

Reply
2
Brian Hatfield
2d ago

There was a study done , 62% of Blacks have felons .But this under ground study showed legal Blacks are buying guns in record numbers .Guess who they are giving them to . Whites , Hispanics, Better start buying up guns and Ammo . And I mean buy up all you can.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Bullets#Home
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy