Lancaster, TX

Lancaster ISD Pivots To Virtual Learning Next Week Amid COVID-19 Surge

 3 days ago
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster ISD announced on Jan 1 that students would attend virtual classes when they return from Winter Break as COVID-19 cases rise.

In a statement, district officials cited a number of reasons for their decision and emphasized it was not taken lightly.

“Currently, Dallas County’s COVID-19 risk level is listed as red, local hospitals have a limited number of beds, and several individuals within our community have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.”

“For those reasons, we believe that it is in the best interest of our district to pivot our students’ return to school to our virtual learning option.”

Students were originally scheduled to return to campus on Tuesday, Jan 4, but will now return to virtual classes on Wednesday, Jan 5 through Friday, Jan 7. The situation will then be reassessed and plans will be confirmed going forward.

For now, the district says that its projected in-person return date is Monday, Jan 10.

#Isd#Covid
